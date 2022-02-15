Skip to main content
Watch: Classy Kylian Mbappe Goal For PSG After Neymar Assist Seals Victory Against Real Madrid

A classy goal by Kylian Mbappe after a Neymar assist has given PSG the advantage over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League tie and you can watch the goal here.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

PSG Team

Real Madrid Team

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Read More

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on FuboTV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

