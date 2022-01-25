Watch: Comoros Stand-In Keeper Makes Unbelievable Double Save Against Cameroon at AFCON
Chaker Alhadhur, Comoros' left-back, made an incredible double save against AFCON hosts' Cameroon.
Yesterday there was an unbelievable story unfolding at this years African Cup of Nations.
Comoros qualified for AFCON for the first time in their history this year and it turned out to be a very memorable one indeed.
Not only did they qualify but Comoros made it to the Round of 16 and they drew the hosts of the tournament, Cameroon.
However, going into the first round of the knockout stages, Comoros were hit with some terrible news.
Going into their historic game, all three of Comoros' goalkeepers were either injured or had contracted Covid-19.
Read More
This unfortunate event led to their left-back Chaker Alhadhur being trusted in-between the sticks against Cameroon.
Comoros, unfortunately, lost the game 2-1 but there was an unbelievable moment when the stand-in goalkeeper made a miracle double save.
The first save was unorthodox, to say the least, but the second save, every goalkeeper in the world would be proud to of made.
Watch the amazing double save here:
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Watch: Virgil Van Dijk Bullet Header Gives Liverpool Lead Against Crystal Palace
- Exclusive: Jose Enrique Interview | Mohamed Salah Contract, Luis Suarez, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson & More
- Exclusive: 'Steven Gerrard Was the First One That Believed in Henderson' - Jose Enrique on Jordan Henderson Becoming Liverpool Captain
- Exclusive: ‘I Don’t Understand Why They Are Not Sorting It’ - Jose Enrique on Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool Contract Situation
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign 21 G/A PSV Eindhoven Attacker Cody Gapko
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook