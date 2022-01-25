Watch: Comoros Stand-In Keeper Makes Unbelievable Double Save Against Cameroon at AFCON

Chaker Alhadhur, Comoros' left-back, made an incredible double save against AFCON hosts' Cameroon.

Yesterday there was an unbelievable story unfolding at this years African Cup of Nations.

Comoros qualified for AFCON for the first time in their history this year and it turned out to be a very memorable one indeed.

Not only did they qualify but Comoros made it to the Round of 16 and they drew the hosts of the tournament, Cameroon.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

However, going into the first round of the knockout stages, Comoros were hit with some terrible news.

Going into their historic game, all three of Comoros' goalkeepers were either injured or had contracted Covid-19.

This unfortunate event led to their left-back Chaker Alhadhur being trusted in-between the sticks against Cameroon.

Comoros, unfortunately, lost the game 2-1 but there was an unbelievable moment when the stand-in goalkeeper made a miracle double save.

The first save was unorthodox, to say the least, but the second save, every goalkeeper in the world would be proud to of made.

