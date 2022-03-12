Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Goal For Manchester United Against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored again to make it 3-2 to Manchester United against Tottenham, completing his hattrick and you can watch the goal here.

The Portuguese international's third goal was a terrific header from an Alex Telles corner.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

