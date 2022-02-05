Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Miss As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United went crashing out of the FA Cup on Friday evening losing to Middlesbrough in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

The Red Devils eventually lost 8-7 on penalties with youngster Anthony Elanga the only player to miss after he blasted over the bar.

In truth, Ralf Rangnick’s team only have themselves to blame after missing a number of clear cut chances with Bruno Fernandes guilty of missing an open goal with the game locked at 1-1.

United took the lead through Jadon Sancho’s deflected goal in the 25th minute but were pegged back due to a controversial goal from Matt Crooks in the 64th.

As the ball was crossed into the United box, the ball clearly struck Duncan Watmore’s hand before he played the ball across goal for Crooks to slot home.

Despite the protestations, the handball was ruled to be accidental and the goal was given after a VAR review.

United huffed and puffed as they looked for a winner but Chris Wilder’s team hung on as the match finished 1-1 after extra time before coming out victorious in the shootout.

