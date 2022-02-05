Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Miss As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

Manchester United went crashing out of the FA Cup on Friday evening losing to Middlesbrough in a match where Cristiano Ronaldo missed a penalty.

Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils eventually lost 8-7 on penalties with youngster Anthony Elanga the only player to miss after he blasted over the bar.

In truth, Ralf Rangnick’s team only have themselves to blame after missing a number of clear cut chances with Bruno Fernandes guilty of missing an open goal with the game locked at 1-1.

United took the lead through Jadon Sancho’s deflected goal in the 25th minute but were pegged back due to a controversial goal from Matt Crooks in the 64th.

As the ball was crossed into the United box, the ball clearly struck Duncan Watmore’s hand before he played the ball across goal for Crooks to slot home.

Read More

Despite the protestations, the handball was ruled to be accidental and the goal was given after a VAR review.

United huffed and puffed as they looked for a winner but Chris Wilder’s team hung on as the match finished 1-1 after extra time before coming out victorious in the shootout.

Watch Ronaldo’s penalty miss here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty Miss As Manchester United Crash Out Of FA Cup

3 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

'A Klopp Hug Is On My Bucket List' - Fans React As Liverpool Manager Meets New Signing Luis Diaz

10 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Could Face AFCON Final Delay Impacting Liverpool Return Date

10 hours ago
Luis Diaz Alisson Joel Matip Porto
Transfers

A look Into Luis Diaz's Move To Liverpool From Porto

10 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He's In Fabulous Uncomfortable Luxury At Liverpool' - Former Player On Striker Divock Origi

11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Transfers

Watch: The Moment Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Meets New Signing Luis Diaz

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

12 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
Transfers

'It Would Be Crazy If Not' - Klopp Offers Liverpool Hope On Fabio Carvalho Transfer Situation

12 hours ago