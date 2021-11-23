Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Manchester United Goal Post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Era

Manchester United were in Champions League action on Tuesday evening beating Unai Emery's Villareal 2-0 in Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring and you can see the goal here.

The Norwegian left the club on Sunday after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road against Watford.

This was the final straw for the Manchester United board after they had been thrashed at home by both Liverpool and Manchester City before the international break.

Michael Carrick has taken interim charge of the team and he will be delighted with the win that means they have qualified for the knockout stages.

United took the lead in the 78th minute when Ronaldo pounced on a mistake in the Villareal after good work by Fred to coolly lob home past Rulli in goal.

Sancho then doubled the lead with his first goal for the club in the 90th minute with a good finish after a sweeping move involving Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

