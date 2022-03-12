Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United the lead against Tottenham at Old Trafford with a wonder goal and you can watch it here.

The game had started tentatively for both teams but exploded into life in the 12th minute when the Portuguese international launched a 30 yard rocket past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

Watch the amazing strike here:

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

