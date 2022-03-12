Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Wonder Goal Gives Manchester United Lead Against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Manchester United the lead against Tottenham at Old Trafford with a wonder goal and you can watch it here.

The game had started tentatively for both teams but exploded into life in the 12th minute when the Portuguese international launched a 30 yard rocket past Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham goal.

Watch the amazing strike here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo
Non LFC

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Goal Puts Manchester United Back In The Lead Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Reds Go Within Three Points of Leaders Manchester City With Comfortable Win At The Amex | EPL

By Priyasha Bhowmik47 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton 0-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Diaz & Salah Seal Victory For Reds

By Neil Andrew50 minutes ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Penalty Gives Liverpool 2-0 Lead Against Brighton And A Huge Goal IN The Title Race With Manchester City

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Liverpool VAR
Match Coverage

Watch: Brighton's Robert Sanchez Escapes Red Card Despite Nate Diaz Like Move On Liverpool's Luis Diaz

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Watch: Sensational Headed Goal By Luis Diaz Gives Liverpool Lead |Brighton vs Liverpool

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Brighton v Liverpool | Confirmed Team News / Lineups | Premier League | EPL

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Amex Stadium Brighton
Match Coverage

Brighton vs Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago