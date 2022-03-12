Skip to main content
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Second Goal Puts Manchester United Back In The Lead Against Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his second goal of the game to give Manchester United a 2-1 lead against Tottenham and you can watch the goal here.

The Red Devils had seen the lead given to them by a Ronaldo wonder goal cancelled out through a Harry Kane penalty but the Portuguese international was on hand to slot home in the 38th minute for United to retake the league.

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

Cristiano Ronaldo
