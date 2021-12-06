Skip to main content
December 6, 2021
Watch: Demarai Gray Rocket Wins Game For Everton Against Arsenal - What A Goal!

Author:

A Demarai Gray rocket gave Everton the three points at Goodison Park against Arsenal and you can see the brilliant goal here.

Arsenal led at halftime after a Richarlison goal had been disallowed through a Martin Odegaard volley.

The Brazilian then saw another ruled out for the tightest of offsides before he eventually equalised in the 79th minute.

Gray then stepped up to deliver a quite superb winner in the 92nd minute.

Watch the goal here:

It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.

Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.

On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.

The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.

Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Read More

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton 2-1 Arsenal 

