Watch: Demarai Gray Rocket Wins Game For Everton Against Arsenal - What A Goal!
A Demarai Gray rocket gave Everton the three points at Goodison Park against Arsenal and you can see the brilliant goal here.
Arsenal led at halftime after a Richarlison goal had been disallowed through a Martin Odegaard volley.
The Brazilian then saw another ruled out for the tightest of offsides before he eventually equalised in the 79th minute.
Gray then stepped up to deliver a quite superb winner in the 92nd minute.
Watch the goal here:
It was a good weekend for a number of teams near the top of the Premier League and we can bring you the updated table after Matchweek 15.
Manchester City and Liverpool overtook Chelsea at the top on the table on Saturday with their wins away at Watford and Wolves respectively.
On Sunday, new Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick got off to a good start with a 1-0 win at home to Crystal Palace.
The win moves Manchester United up to sixth in the table, one point behind Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur who had a good 3-0 win at home to Norwich City.
Chelsea, who led the table at the start of the day slipped up going down 3-2 against David Moyes' West Ham at the London Stadium.
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Read More
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 1-1 Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton 2-1 Arsenal
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors
- Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
- Everton v Liverpool: Five Things We Learned: Andy Robertson Is Back, The City Is Red, Mohamed Salah Is World's Best
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook