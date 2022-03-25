Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers
Despite there being no club matches, Liverpool players are still finding ways to shine for their respective international teams.
Diogo Jota carried over his goal-scoring form with Liverpool to Portugal in their match against Turkey.
Jota scored in the 42' minute to put Portugal up 2-0.
The Liverpool forward's goal came from a lovely header that Turkey keeper Uğurcan Çakır could do nothing about.
The goal, however, does not sum up Diogo Jota's impressive performance.
The former Wolverhampton man completed 15/17 (88%) passes and created two big chances from those passes.
In addition to that, he had 38 touches, four shots on goal and he completed 2/5 of the dribbles that he attempted.
For a fan perspective on Diogo Jota's goal, watch the video below.
For full match highlights including Diogo Jota's header, watch the video below.
