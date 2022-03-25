Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota carried over his red hot form and scored for Portugal in their 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Despite there being no club matches, Liverpool players are still finding ways to shine for their respective international teams.

Diogo Jota carried over his goal-scoring form with Liverpool to Portugal in their match against Turkey.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Jota scored in the 42' minute to put Portugal up 2-0.

The Liverpool forward's goal came from a lovely header that Turkey keeper Uğurcan Çakır could do nothing about.

The goal, however, does not sum up Diogo Jota's impressive performance.

The former Wolverhampton man completed 15/17 (88%) passes and created two big chances from those passes.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

In addition to that, he had 38 touches, four shots on goal and he completed 2/5 of the dribbles that he attempted.

For a fan perspective on Diogo Jota's goal, watch the video below.

For full match highlights including Diogo Jota's header, watch the video below.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok