Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal In Their 3-1 Victory Over Turkey In World Cup Qualifiers

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota carried over his red hot form and scored for Portugal in their 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Despite there being no club matches, Liverpool players are still finding ways to shine for their respective international teams.

Diogo Jota carried over his goal-scoring form with Liverpool to Portugal in their match against Turkey.

Diogo Jota Portugal

Jota scored in the 42' minute to put Portugal up 2-0. 

The Liverpool forward's goal came from a lovely header that Turkey keeper Uğurcan Çakır could do nothing about.

The goal, however, does not sum up Diogo Jota's impressive performance.

The former Wolverhampton man completed 15/17 (88%) passes and created two big chances from those passes.

In addition to that, he had 38 touches, four shots on goal and he completed 2/5 of the dribbles that he attempted. 

For a fan perspective on Diogo Jota's goal, watch the video below. 

For full match highlights including Diogo Jota's header, watch the video below. 

