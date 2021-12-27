Watch: Edinson Cavani Goal For Manchester United Equalises Against Newcastle United
Substitute Edinson Cavani has equalised for Manchester United against Newcastle United and you can watch the goal here.
Newcastle had led through a brilliant Allan Saint-Maximin strike but the game is now all square.
In truth, it was a scruffy goal with Cavani given a second and third chance in the box to get his shot off and even then it was miscued off the shin pad.
Watch the goal here:
Newcastle United Team
Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Kraft, Ryan Fraser, Sean Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson
Newcastle United Subs
Freddie Woodman, Mark Gillespie, Miguel Almiron, Jeff Hendrick, Elliot Anderson, Joe White, Jacob Murphy, Dwight Gayle
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho, Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga
