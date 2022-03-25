Watch: Mohamed Salah Plays Big Part In Egypt’s Opening Goal Against Senegal In World Cup Qualifier

Egypt go one-nil up in their World Cup Qualifying match against AFCON final opponents Senegal. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah hits the bar, only for it to come back of Senegal defender Saliou Ciss.

IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

Mohamed Salah and Egypt are looking for revenge against Sadio Mane’s Senegal, as they face each other for the second time in the space on months, this time in a World Cup Qualifier.

Despite being dominated in the AFCON final, it was Egypt that have come out flying in tonight’s match, after opening the scoring in just four minutes.

A beautiful pass over the top from midfielder El-Solia found Liverpool’s Egyptian King Mohamed Salah, who controlled the ball into his run. The forward then rocketed a shot straight onto the crossbar. Unfortunately for the away side, the ball came back off the bat onto Senegal’s Saliou Ciss.

A huge goal the the North African side, as they look to qualify for 2022 Qatar World Cup. Will Sadio Mane inspire a comeback for the AFCON champions?

Egypt Starting Line-Up

El-Shenawy, Gaber, Abdelmonem, Hamdi, Fatouh —Fathi, Elneny, El-Solia, Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Trezeguet.

Senegal Starting Line-Up

Mendy, Ciss, Diallo, Koulibaly, Sarr, Gueye, Mendy, Kouyate, Mane, Diedhiou, Sarr.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok