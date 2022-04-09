Watch: Everton 1-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Gordon Wins It For Toffees

Two of Liverpool's biggest rivals clashed at Goodison Park in the early Premier League game on Saturday with Everton running out 1-0 winners against Manchester United and we can bring you the match highlights.

A scrappy affair was decided by a 27th minute goal from Anthony Gordon whose shot from 20 yards was deflected off United skipper Harry Maguire past David De Gea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

It was another disappointing performance from Ralf Rangnick's team who were outfought by the Toffees over the 90 minutes.

The win leaves United struggling in the top four race with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham all still to play this weekend.

Frank Lampard's team are now four points clear of Burnley in 18th place although the clarets have a game in hand which sees them visit Norwich City on Sunday.

Watch the match highlights here:

