Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Everton 1-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Gordon Wins It For Toffees

Two of Liverpool's biggest rivals clashed at Goodison Park in the early Premier League game on Saturday with Everton running out 1-0 winners against Manchester United and we can bring you the match highlights.

A scrappy affair was decided by a 27th minute goal from Anthony Gordon whose shot from 20 yards was deflected off United skipper Harry Maguire past David De Gea.

Anthony Gordon

It was another disappointing performance from Ralf Rangnick's team who were outfought by the Toffees over the 90 minutes.

The win leaves United struggling in the top four race with Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham all still to play this weekend.

Frank Lampard's team are now four points clear of Burnley in 18th place although the clarets have a game in hand which sees them visit Norwich City on Sunday.

Watch the match highlights here:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option #1:

Option #2:

Everton Team

Manchester United Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Columns

Jurgen Klopp Impressed With Youngster And Looks To Be The Perfect Partner For Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Anthony Gordon
Non LFC

Watch: Anthony Gordon Goal Gives Everton The Lead Against Manchester United - Harry Maguire Steers Past David De Gea

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Contact Agent Of La Liga Star Over Potential Transfer - Possible Mohamed Salah Replacement?

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Manchester City's Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola reacts during the English Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain on Oct. 7, 2018.
News

Injury Update: Manchester City vs Liverpool | Manchester City Missing Two Players Ahead of Crucial Title Match

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Revealed: Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Manchester City Clash As Roberto Firmino Concern Emerges

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Manchester City v Liverpool | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Barcelona
Non LFC

Levante v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, US, Canada, India, Spain

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago