Watch: Fine Individual Aaron Lennon Goal Gives Burnley A Lifeline Against Manchester United
Aaron Lennon has scored a fine individual effort to pull a goal back for Burnley against Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.
The Red Devils had stormed into a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo before Lennon pulled a goal back just before half-time.
The winger seized on a mistake in the United defence to drive into the box and strike a low shot past David De Gea.
Watch the goal here:
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga
Burnley Team
Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood
Burnley Subs
Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra
