Watch: Fine Mason Greenwood Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead At Brentford

Mason Greenwood has made it 2-0 to Manchester United against Brentford and you can watch the goal here.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Brentford Starting XI

Jonas Lossl, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Sergi Canos, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Brentford Subs

Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Finley Stevens, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Marcus Forss,

Manchester United Starting XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Alex Telles, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Donny Van De Beek, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Manchester United travel to Brentford on Wednesday looking to get back to winning ways in a Premier League clash and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.

Ralf Rangnick's team threw away a two goal lead at Aston Villa on Saturday evening to draw 2-2.

Brentford under Thomas Frank have lost four of their last five matches and lost 3-0 to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

They currently sit in a comfortable position, ten points above the relegation zone but will keen to secure more points to ensure safety.

