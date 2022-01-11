Watch: Former Liverpool Striker Andy Carroll Scores The Two Best Disallowed Goals You Are Likely To See As Reading Lose 7-0 To Fulham

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll scored the best brace of disallowed goals you are likely to see on Tuesday evening in the Championship and you can watch them here.

IMAGO / Focus Images

After being released by Newcastle, the 33 year old signed a short term contract with Reading in November.

Before this evening Carroll has scored one and assisted once in the six games where he has featured for The Royals.

It was an awful night for Carroll and Reading as they went down to a 7-0 defeat at home against Fulham.

To make matters worse, the striker had two brilliant goals ruled out.

The first goal to be chalked off for offside was a brilliant overhead kick after a good cross from the Reading left.

The second was another piece of brilliance from Carroll as he took the ball on his chest and fired on the volley into the top corner from 25 yards. Again the goal was ruled out for offside.

Watch the unbelievable disallowed goals here on a bad night at the Madejski Stadium for Reading:

