Watch: Former Liverpool Target Jadon Sancho Scores His First Goal For Manchester United

Manchester United were in Champions League action on Tuesday evening when they beat Unai Emery's Villareal 2-0 in Spain. Jadon Sancho was on target to score his first goal for the club in the first match since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Norwegian left the club on Sunday after a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road against Watford.

This was the final straw for the Manchester United board after they had been thrashed at home by both Liverpool and Manchester City before the international break.

Michael Carrick has taken interim charge of the team and he will be delighted with the win that means they have qualified for the knockout stages.

United took the lead in the 78th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo pounced on a mistake in the Villareal defence to lob home.

Sancho then doubled the lead with his first goal for the club in the 90th minute with a good finish after a sweeping move involving Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.

