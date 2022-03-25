Watch: Gareth Bale Wonder Goals Against Austria Send Wales Into World Cup Playoff Final

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale scored two fantastic goals to help Wales to a 2-1 win against Austria on Thursday and you can watch the goals here.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Wales will now face Scotland or Ukraine in the playoff final to decide who qualifies for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite limited game time again at Real Madrid this season, the Welshman gave the football world a reminder of his ability with two goals from the top drawer.

The 32 year old's first goal was nothing short of sensational and came from a free kick in the 25th minute.

Bale stepped up to strike the ball from 25 yards into the top corner of the Austrian net giving keeper Heinz Lindner no chance.

Watch the sensational free kick here:

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

The second goal for Bale came in the 51st minute and was another brilliant finish after the ball broke to him from a corner.

Ben Davies touched the ball to Bale in the box where he turned and hit the top corner again with another precision finish.

Watch Bale's second goal here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok