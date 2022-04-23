Skip to main content

Watch: Granit Xhaka Rocket Restores Arsenal's Two Goal Lead Against Manchester United

A wonderful Granit Xhaka strike from 30 yards has given Arsenal a 3-1 lead against Manchester United and you can watch the goal here.

The Red Devils had missed a penalty through Bruno Fernandes earlier which would have made it 2-2 but it looks like the game is now over thanks to Xhaka's brilliant strike.

Manchester United travel to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League's early kick-off in a match that will have a huge say in the race for the top four.

After three successive Premier League defeats, Arsenal shocked Chelsea in midweek beating the Blues 4-2 at Stamford Bridge putting them level on points with rivals Tottenham Hostpur.

United will be looking for a response and claw ground back on the Gunners after their humiliating 4-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

It is a make-or-break time in the season for both teams with that crucial Champions League spot on the line.

