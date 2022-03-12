Watch: Harry Maguire Own Goal Gifts Tottenham Equaliser Against Manchester United

Harry Maguire has scored an own goal to make the score 2-2 between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.

United looked to be heading for a victory after a Cristiano Ronaldo brace and a Harry Kane penalty had the score at 2-1 but Maguire's error means the three points are still up for grabs with 15 minutes to go.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Manchester United Team

De Gea

Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Telles

Matic, Fred, Pogba

Sancho, Ronaldo, Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Team

The game between United and Spurs will be a huge occasion in the race for the top four with both sides in the fight.

United currently sit in fifth, two points ahead of Spurs but with two more games played.

Ralf Rangnick has had to make a number of changes to his starting lineup as Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay all miss the game following positive COVID test results.

