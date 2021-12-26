Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Goal Gives Manchester City 3-0 Lead Against Leicester

German international Ilkay Gundogan has put Manchester City into a 3-0 lead at the Etihad stadium against Leicester City and you can watch the goal here.

Kevin De Bruyne had given City the lead with a neat turn and finish early on before Riyad Mahrez doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Gundogan slotted home from six yards after a slick City move which sorry Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel parry the ball straight into the path of the midfielder.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,

Leicester Team

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman

Leicester Subs

Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook