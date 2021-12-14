Watch: Jack Grealish Goal Doubles Manchester City Lead Against Leeds United
Jack Grealish has doubled Manchester City's lead against Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium and you can watch the goal here.
The £100million man headed home Riyad Mahrez's cross to give his team a two goal lead.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Manchester City Team
Ederson, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden
Leeds United Team
Illan Meslier, Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Raphinha, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison, Daniel James
As fixtures in the Premier League come thick and fast, we can bring you details of the games in midweek as part of matchweek 17 and the latest table.
At the top of the table, there seems to be a requirement to win every game if your are Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to make sure you keep pace with the others.
All three teams got across the line on Saturday courtesy of penalties.
Teams down the bottom will be hoping to pick up more points to move them towards safety with Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley occupying the relegation spots as things stand.
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 17
Tuesday 14th December 2021
7:30pm Brentford v Manchester United
Read More
7:45pm Norwich City v Aston Villa
8.00pm Manchester City v Leeds United
Wednesday, 15th December 2021
7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves
7:30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton
7:30pm Burnley v Watford
8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United
Thursday, 16th December 2021
7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
7:45pm Chelsea v Everton
8:00pm Liverpool v Newcastle United
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Confirmed: Liverpool Drawn Against Inter Milan In UCL Round Of 16
- Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
- Breaking: UEFA Investigating Champions League Round of 16 Draw After Manchester United Error
- ‘Liverpool Are a Level Above the Others’ - AC Milan Legend Paolo Maldini Praises Jurgen Klopp’s Side
- Liverpool Starlet Harvey Elliott Set to Return From Injury In January
- Report: Liverpool Awaiting Answer From Egyptian FA On Mohamed Salah's Status For Chelsea Clash
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook