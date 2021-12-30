Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Doubles Manchester United Lead Against Burnley

Jadon Sancho has doubled Manchester United's lead at Old Trafford against Burnley and you can watch the goal here.

After some confusion between two Burnley players in their own half, the ball made it's way to Sancho in the box.

The England international cut inside and curled a shot into the bottom corner of the net via a deflection off of defender Ben Mee.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Raphael Varane, Donny van de Beek, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Fred, Anthony Elanga

Burnley Team

Wayne Hennessey, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Charlie Taylor, Johann Gudmundsson, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Aaron Lennon, Chris Wood

Burnley Subs

Will Norris, Erik Pieters, Phil Bardsley, Nathan Collins, Bobby Thomas, Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra

