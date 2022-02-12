Watch: Jadon Sancho Goal Gives Manchester United The Lead Against Southampton With His First Goal At Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho gave Manchester United a 21st minute lead against Southampton at Old Trafford to make it 1-0 and you can watch the goal here.

Manchester United take on Southampton at Old Trafford on Saturday in desperate need of a win to keep them in the race for top four and we can bring you the details of when and where to watch the game here.

Ralf Rangnick's team currently sit in sixth place a point behind West Ham in fourth having played a game less. Arsenal and Tottenham are also in the race so points are vital to beat off the competition.

Southampton are coming into the game off a fine 3-2 victory at Spurs on Wednesday and sit in a comfortable 10th position.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 7:30am ET

Pacific time: 4:30am PT

Central time: 6:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 18:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Peacock.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

