Watch: James Maddison & Ademola Lookman Goals - Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

After trailing 4-0 at half time to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers Leicester have scored two quick fire goals which you can watch here.

City stormed into the lead through goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

It looked as though the home side would play out another big victory in front of their supporters but the Maddison and Lookman goals have made things interesting with just under half an hour to play.

Watch the Maddison goal here:

Watch the Lookman goal here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,

Leicester Team

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman

Leicester Subs

Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy

