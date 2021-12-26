Skip to main content
December 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

Watch: James Maddison & Ademola Lookman Goals - Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

Author:

After trailing 4-0 at half time to Manchester City, Brendan Rodgers Leicester have scored two quick fire goals which you can watch here.

City stormed into the lead through goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

It looked as though the home side would play out another big victory in front of their supporters but the Maddison and Lookman goals have made things interesting with just under half an hour to play.

Watch the Maddison goal here:

Watch the Lookman goal here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Read More

Manchester City Subs

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,

Leicester Team

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman

Leicester Subs

Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Youri Tielemans shake hands after the Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium, London.
Non LFC

Watch: James Maddison & Ademola Lookman Goals - Manchester City 4-2 Leicester City

24 seconds ago
Gundogan Goal
Non LFC

Watch: Ilkay Gundogan Goal Gives Manchester City 3-0 Lead Against Leicester

55 minutes ago
Kevin De Bruyne
Non LFC

Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Leicester - Lovely Finish

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane Naby Keita
News

Confirmed: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Naby Keita Available For Liverpool Clash With Chelsea Before Heading Off To AFCON

1 hour ago
Etihad Stadium
Non LFC

Confirmed Line Ups: Manchester City v Leicester City | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Report: Tottenham v Crystal Palace Premier Clash Going Ahead As Things Stands

4 hours ago
Villa Park
Non LFC

Aston Villa v Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

5 hours ago
Etihad Stadium
Non LFC

Manchester City v Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL

5 hours ago