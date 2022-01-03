Watch: Joao Moutinho 20 Yard Strike Gives Wolves Lead Against Manchester United
A 20 yard strike from Joao Moutinho has given Wolves the lead against Manchester United at Old Trafford and you can watch the goal here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
The Red Devils can go within a point of West Ham United in fourth with a victory and keep up the pressure on those teams around them.
In some surprising team news for Manchester United, Phil Jones returns to the starting XI with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly all missing.
Wolves under Bruno Lage have been impressive so far this season and can leapfrog Brighton in eighth with a victory at Old Trafford.
Here are the line ups:
Manchester United Team
David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani
Manchester United Subs
Dean Henderson, Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Elanga
Wolves Team
Jose Sa, Max Kilman, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Francisco Trincao, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Fernando Marcal, Daniel Podence, Raul Jimenez
Wolves Subs
John Ruddy, Hugo Bueno, Rayan Ait Nouri, Ki-Jana Hoever, Leander Dendoncker, Luke Cundle, Bruno Jordao, Fabio Silva, Adama Traore
