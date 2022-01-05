Watch: Kai Havertz Goal Gives Chelsea Lead Against Tottenham In Carabao Cup Semi-Final
Chelsea have taken the lead at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz and you can see the goal here.
Option #1:
Option #2:
After Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal was postponed after another Covid-19 outbreak, focus now switches to Chelsea's clash with Tottenham in the other semi-final.
The first leg takes place on Wednesday evening at Stamford Bridge, 7.45pm kick off with the return leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one week's time.
Chelsea Team
Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Malang Sarr, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Saul Niguez, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku
Read More
Chelsea Subs
Marcus Bettinelli, Ross Barkley, Lewis Hall, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Harvey Vale, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic
Tottenham Hotspur Team
Hugo Lloris, Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Heung Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur Subs
Brandon Austin, Pierluigi Gollini, Sergio Reguilon, Joe Rodon, Dele Alli, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks
