Watch: Karim Benzema Hattrick Goal Completes Incredible Real Madrid Fightback Against PSG

Karim Benzema has scored a hattrick to complete an incredible fightback for Real Madrid against PSG and you can watch his third goal here.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF

PSG looked like they were cruising into the quarter-finals when Kylian Mbappe gave them a first half lead but the Frenchman had different ideas.

Benzema scored his first goal in the 61st minute when he and Vinicius Junior pounced on a mistake by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the 76th, Benzema smashed home via a deflection after good work by Luka Modric before the 34 year old scored his hattrick with a brilliant finish two minutes later.

Watch the brilliant Benzema hattrick goal here:

Real Madrid Team

Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

PSG Team

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

