Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Karim Benzema Hattrick Goal Completes Incredible Real Madrid Fightback Against PSG

Karim Benzema has scored a hattrick to complete an incredible fightback for Real Madrid against PSG and you can watch his third goal here.

Karim Benzema

PSG looked like they were cruising into the quarter-finals when Kylian Mbappe gave them a first half lead but the Frenchman had different ideas.

Benzema scored his first goal in the 61st minute when he and Vinicius Junior pounced on a mistake by keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In the 76th, Benzema smashed home via a deflection after good work by Luka Modric before the 34 year old scored his hattrick with a brilliant finish two minutes later.

Watch the brilliant Benzema hattrick goal here:

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Option #1:

Option #2:

Real Madrid Team

Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

PSG Team

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Karim Benzema
Non LFC

Watch: Karim Benzema Hattrick Goal Completes Incredible Real Madrid Fightback Against PSG

By Neil Andrew3 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Again As Real Madrid Comeback Against PSG

By Damon Carr4 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener

By Damon Carr17 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Kylian Mbappe Sensational Goal Puts PSG Ahead Against Real Madrid In Second Leg

By Damon Carr59 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Not Top Of Gary Neville's Manchester United Wish List With Two Players Named Ahead Of The Egyptian

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Marcos Llorente
Transfers

Report: Gini Wijnaldum Replacement Identified, With Jurgen Klopp 'Very Interested' In Atletico Madrid's Midfield Stalwart Marcos Llorente

By Sam Patterson2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Not Suitable For Klopp's Game' - Bizarre Assessment Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara By Former Premier League Player After Inter Milan Defeat

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago