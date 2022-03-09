Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener

PSG put one foot into the Champions League Quarter-Final through a Kylian Mbappe goal, however Karim Benzema has pulled one back for Real Madrid, leaving them a goal short on aggregate.

The huge battle between Real Madrid and PSG takes a huge twist, as the Spanish side get back in the tie after looking out of it. 

PSG number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma made a massive error as he tried to play out from the back. The panic set into the keeper, when he saw Karim Benzema closing him down. 

The French striker got a touch on the clearance by Donnarumma, which teammate Vinicius Junior picked up. The Brazilian then played the ball back across for Benzema to put in. 

Real Madrid make it 1-1 on the night, however are still 2-1 down in the tie. Will PSG keep them out or will there be another turn?

Real Madrid Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Subs:

Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

PSG Team:

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Pereira, Verratti, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Subs:

Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Di Maria, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Gueye, Ebimbe.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener

By Damon Carr36 seconds ago
Champions League Trophy
Non LFC

Champions League Watch: Kylian Mbappe Sensational Goal Puts PSG Ahead Against Real Madrid In Second Leg

By Damon Carr42 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Not Top Of Gary Neville's Manchester United Wish List With Two Players Named Ahead Of The Egyptian

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Marcos Llorente
Transfers

Report: Gini Wijnaldum Replacement Identified, With Jurgen Klopp 'Very Interested' In Atletico Madrid's Midfield Stalwart Marcos Llorente

By Sam Patterson2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

'Not Suitable For Klopp's Game' - Bizarre Assessment Of Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcantara By Former Premier League Player After Inter Milan Defeat

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Neco Williams
News

Watch: Neco Williams Scores Two Goals (One Screamer) For Fulham In 5-1 Demolition Of Swansea City

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Andrew Robertson watches Trent Alexander-Arnold put his free-kick just wide of the post.
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Player Ratings | Trent Alexander-Arnold Shines Brightest

By Drew Alexander Ross4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Reds Edge Through To UCL Quarters On Aggregate | Match Summary

By Brennan Grose5 hours ago