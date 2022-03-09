Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener
PSG put one foot into the Champions League Quarter-Final through a Kylian Mbappe goal, however Karim Benzema has pulled one back for Real Madrid, leaving them a goal short on aggregate.
The huge battle between Real Madrid and PSG takes a huge twist, as the Spanish side get back in the tie after looking out of it.
PSG number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma made a massive error as he tried to play out from the back. The panic set into the keeper, when he saw Karim Benzema closing him down.
The French striker got a touch on the clearance by Donnarumma, which teammate Vinicius Junior picked up. The Brazilian then played the ball back across for Benzema to put in.
Real Madrid make it 1-1 on the night, however are still 2-1 down in the tie. Will PSG keep them out or will there be another turn?
Real Madrid Team:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius
Read More
Subs:
Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga
PSG Team:
Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Pereira, Verratti, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Subs:
Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Di Maria, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Gueye, Ebimbe.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League
- Report: Liverpool 'Would Take' 20 Year Old Sensation 'Immediately' For €40million
- Opinion: Should Liverpool Keep Hold Of Fourth-Choice Centre-Back Joe Gomez Or Cash In?
- Italian Journalist Hints At Napoli Swoop For Liverpool Cult Hero Divock Origi
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook