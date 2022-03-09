Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Gives Real Madrid Lifeline Against PSG After Kylian Mbappe Opener

PSG put one foot into the Champions League Quarter-Final through a Kylian Mbappe goal, however Karim Benzema has pulled one back for Real Madrid, leaving them a goal short on aggregate.

The huge battle between Real Madrid and PSG takes a huge twist, as the Spanish side get back in the tie after looking out of it.

PSG number 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma made a massive error as he tried to play out from the back. The panic set into the keeper, when he saw Karim Benzema closing him down.

The French striker got a touch on the clearance by Donnarumma, which teammate Vinicius Junior picked up. The Brazilian then played the ball back across for Benzema to put in.

Real Madrid make it 1-1 on the night, however are still 2-1 down in the tie. Will PSG keep them out or will there be another turn?

Real Madrid Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs:

Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

PSG Team:

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Pereira, Verratti, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Subs:

Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Di Maria, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Gueye, Ebimbe.

