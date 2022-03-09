Skip to main content
Champions League Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Again As Real Madrid Comeback Against PSG

Karim Benzema scores again as Real Madrid come from behind to make the tie all-square against PSG. An early Kylian Mbappe goal gave the visitors the advantage, but his French teammate responds with a brace.

Real Madrid had their backs up against the walls and Karim Benzema is the man to step up when needed. Following his equaliser on the night, he went on to equalise on aggregate.

Lula Modric rolled back the years without a delightful ball through to the French hitman. Benzema on the form of his life, never let the pass down. 

A turn and a finish for the striker made it 2-1 to Madrid in the match, but also 2-2 in the tie. Just when it looked like PSG were in the quarter-final draw, the game turns on it’s head and it is all to play for.

Who will come out on top?

Real Madrid Team:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius

Subs:

Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga

PSG Team:

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Pereira, Verratti, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

Subs:

Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Di Maria, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Gueye, Ebimbe.

Karim Benzema
