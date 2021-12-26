Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Goal Gives Manchester City The Lead Against Leicester - Lovely Finish

Kevin De Bruyne has given Manchester City the lead at the Eithad Stadium against Brendan Rodgers Leicester City and you can watch the goal here.

The ball was looped into the box to the Belgian international with his back to goal about 14 yards out.

He took a touch before cleverly turning and firing a neat left footed shot into the bottom corner and past Kasper Schmeichel in the Foxes goal.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,

Leicester Team

Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman

Leicester Subs

Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy

