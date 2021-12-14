Watch: Kevin De Bruyne Goal Puts Manchester City 3-0 Up Against Leeds United

Manchester City have stormed into a 3-0 lead against Leeds United at the Etihad with Kevin De Bruyne adding the third goal which you can see here.

Rodri slid the Belgian in down the side of the Leeds penalty area and he kept his composure to finish neatly past keeper Illan Meslier.

Watch the goal here:

Manchester City Team

Ederson, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden

Leeds United Team

Illan Meslier, Jamie Shackleton, Luke Ayling, Diego Llorente, Junior Firpo, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Raphinha, Tyler Roberts, Jack Harrison, Daniel James

As fixtures in the Premier League come thick and fast, we can bring you details of the games in midweek as part of matchweek 17 and the latest table.

At the top of the table, there seems to be a requirement to win every game if your are Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea to make sure you keep pace with the others.

All three teams got across the line on Saturday courtesy of penalties.

Teams down the bottom will be hoping to pick up more points to move them towards safety with Norwich City, Newcastle United and Burnley occupying the relegation spots as things stand.

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14th December 2021

7:30pm Brentford v Manchester United

7:45pm Norwich City v Aston Villa

8.00pm Manchester City v Leeds United

Wednesday, 15th December 2021

7:30pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolves

7:30pm Crystal Palace v Southampton

7:30pm Burnley v Watford

8:00pm Arsenal v West Ham United

Thursday, 16th December 2021

7:30pm Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

7:45pm Chelsea v Everton

8:00pm Liverpool v Newcastle United

