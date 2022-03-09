Champions League Watch: Kylian Mbappe Sensational Goal Puts PSG Ahead Against Real Madrid In Second Leg
After being denied an earlier goal, Kylian Mbappe puts PSG into the lead on the night and 2-0 on aggregate. The Ligue 1 side now have one foot in the Champions League Quarter-Final.
Kylian Mbappe is the man once again, as he sinks the hopes of a club he could well be joining in the summer. The French forward got a late winner in the last leg between the two sides, tonight opening the scoring a lot earlier.
A beautiful weighted pass by Neymar was picked up by the lightning run of Mbappe. The PSG striker then ran into the box and smashed the ball into the near bottom corner.
The away side have been brilliant once again tonight and finally have the goal they deserve. Kylian Mbappe is showing exactly what his opponents may be getting next season.
Real Madrid Team:
Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho; Modric, Kroos, Fede Valverde; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius
Subs:
Lunin, Vallejo, Hazard, Marcelo, Jovic, Vazquez, Bale, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Isco, Mariano, Camavinga
PSG Team:
Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes, Paredes, Pereira, Verratti, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Subs:
Michut, Simons, Navas, Icardi, Di Maria, Dagba, Wijnaldum, Diallo, Draxler, Kehrer, Gueye, Ebimbe.
