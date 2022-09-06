Skip to main content

Watch: Kylian Mbappe's Stunning Goal After Neymar Linkup | PSG v Juventus | Champions League

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar linkup incredibly for PSG's opening goal against Juventus in the UEFA Champions League.
PSG have failed massively in the Champions League with the players and money they have at their disposal. The French side are still looking to win their first European Cup.

Getting off to a good start against Italian giants Juventus is ideal and that's exactly what they have done.

 The French champions have dominated from the kickoff and have got their reward just five minutes into the opening group match. 

A brilliant passage of play between Brazilian star Neymar and French forward Kylian Mbappe was ended with the most incredible goal.

Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Neymar cheekily lobbed the ball over the top of the Juventus defence which Mbappe hit on the volley past Italian no.1 Gianluigi Donnarumma into the bottom corner. 

Both players are in the form of their lives this season and with the help of the world's best in Lionel Messi, the two superstars may well have found the right time to hit form. 

PSG did reach the final a couple of years ago but was completely outplayed by Bayern Munich. Last season, the Ligue 1 side couldn't make the final after meeting a Real Madrid that never looked like getting beat.

Could this be the year PSG break their Champions League duck? Starting like this makes you think it is possible. Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. will be the reason why.

