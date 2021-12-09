Watch: Leeds United's Director Of Football Victor Orta's Outburst After Brentford Match

After Leeds United drew 2-2 at home with Brentford last Sunday, director of football Victor Orta was clearly upset with someone in the crowd as the final whistle blew and you can see the footage here.

Leeds had just snatched a draw right at the death when substitute Patrick Bamford equalised in the 95th minute of the game with the Bees.

(Photo by Simon Whitehead/News Images/Sipa USA)

The Yorkshire club who have been struggling of late had taken the lead through Tyler Roberts in the 27th minute.

Thomas Frank's team came flying back however to take a 2-1 lead with two goals in seven second half minutes from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos.

It was left to the returning Bamford however to have the last say in a dramatic game with his equaliser.

Emotions were clearly running high in the stands however as Orta is visibly upset with someone in the crowd after the full time whistle had blown.

Leeds have been struggling with numerous injury issues of late and will be further rocked by the news that Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper are all likely to miss the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Watch the footage of Orta here:

