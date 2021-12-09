Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Watch: Leeds United's Director Of Football Victor Orta's Outburst After Brentford Match

Author:

After Leeds United drew 2-2 at home with Brentford last Sunday, director of football Victor Orta was clearly upset with someone in the crowd as the final whistle blew and you can see the footage here.

Leeds had just snatched a draw right at the death when substitute Patrick Bamford equalised in the 95th minute of the game with the Bees.

Patrick Bamford

The Yorkshire club who have been struggling of late had taken the lead through Tyler Roberts in the 27th minute.

Thomas Frank's team came flying back however to take a 2-1 lead with two goals in seven second half minutes from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos.

It was left to the returning Bamford however to have the last say in a dramatic game with his equaliser.

Read More

Emotions were clearly running high in the stands however as Orta is visibly upset with someone in the crowd after the full time whistle had blown.

Leeds have been struggling with numerous injury issues of late and will be further rocked by the news that Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and captain Liam Cooper are all likely to miss the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

Watch the footage of Orta here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Leeds United Elland Road
Non LFC

Watch: Leeds United's Director Of Football Victor Orta's Outburst After Brentford Match

49 seconds ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Results & Final Standings - Matchday 6

14 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Preparing For A Record-Breaking Bid For Borussia Dortmund Sensation Jude Bellingham

38 minutes ago
Tottenham
News

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League Match With Brighton Postponed Due To Covid-19 Outbreak

2 hours ago
Antonio Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Liverpool's Klopp Thinks He Can Beat Real Madrid And Bayern Munich to The Signature Of Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

2 hours ago
Jonathan David
Transfers

Report: January Price Tag Revealed For Liverpool, Arsenal And PSG Target Jonathan David

2 hours ago
Nat Phillips
Transfers

Report: Journalist Thinks Nat Phillips Will ‘Leave’ Liverpool in January Amidst West Ham Links

3 hours ago
FA Cup Trophy
News

Emirates FA Cup Third Round Fixtures And TV Schedule: Manchester United v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds United And More

3 hours ago