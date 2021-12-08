Watch: Leroy Sane 30 Yard Goal Doubles Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona - Ter Stegen Mistake
Barcelona appear to be heading out of the Champions League after Leroy Sane doubled Bayern Munich's lead in Germany and you can see the goal here.
The German international let fly from fully 30 yards with a thumping shot which flew in to the back of the net but Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be disappointed with his effort to save it.
Watch the goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Bayern Munich Team
Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies, Tolisso, Musiala, Coman, Müller, Sané, Lewandowski.
Barcelona Team
Ter Stegen, Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, Gavi, Busquets, Frenkie, Alba, Dembélé, Memphis.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time
United States of America
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Read More
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.
For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.
For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
