Watch: Leroy Sane 30 Yard Goal Doubles Bayern Munich Lead Against Barcelona - Ter Stegen Mistake

Barcelona appear to be heading out of the Champions League after Leroy Sane doubled Bayern Munich's lead in Germany and you can see the goal here.

The German international let fly from fully 30 yards with a thumping shot which flew in to the back of the net but Barcelona keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be disappointed with his effort to save it.

Watch the goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Bayern Munich Team

Neuer, Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies, Tolisso, Musiala, Coman, Müller, Sané, Lewandowski.

Barcelona Team

Ter Stegen, Araújo, Piqué, Lenglet; Dest, Gavi, Busquets, Frenkie, Alba, Dembélé, Memphis.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off starts at 8:00pm UK time

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game is available on BT Sport 3 and the BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+.

For Canada, the game can be live streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD channels and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

