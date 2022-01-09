Watch: Lewis Grabban Goal For Nottingham Forest Knocks Arsenal Out Of FA Cup

Substitute Lewis Grabban came off the bench to score for Nottingham Forest and knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup and you can watch the goal here.

The third round tie hadn't been a classic with Arsenal not at their best when Forest broke down the right in the 83rd minute.

A fine cross from Ryan Yates was perfectly steered home by Grabban with the outside of his boot to seal a brilliant victory at the Forest Ground.

IMAGO / PA Images

Steve Cooper's team will now play Leicester City in the fourth round.

Watch the goal here:

FA Cup Fourth Round Draw

Crystal Palace Hartlepool

Bournemouth Boreham Wood

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Peterborough v QPR

Cambridge v Luton

Southampton v Crawley

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster v West Ham

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham v Brighton

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich

