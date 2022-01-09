Watch: Lewis Grabban Goal For Nottingham Forest Knocks Arsenal Out Of FA Cup
Substitute Lewis Grabban came off the bench to score for Nottingham Forest and knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup and you can watch the goal here.
The third round tie hadn't been a classic with Arsenal not at their best when Forest broke down the right in the 83rd minute.
A fine cross from Ryan Yates was perfectly steered home by Grabban with the outside of his boot to seal a brilliant victory at the Forest Ground.
Steve Cooper's team will now play Leicester City in the fourth round.
Watch the goal here:
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw
Crystal Palace Hartlepool
Bournemouth Boreham Wood
Huddersfield v Barnsley
Peterborough v QPR
Cambridge v Luton
Southampton v Crawley
Read More
Chelsea v Plymouth
Everton v Brentford
Kidderminster v West Ham
Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham v Brighton
Liverpool v Cardiff
Stoke v Wigan
Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester
Manchester City v Fulham
Wolves v Norwich
