Watch: Lionel Messi Penalty Miss For PSG After Kylian Mbappe Was Fouled, Great Save From Thibaut Courtois For Real Madrid

Lionel Messi has seen a PSG penalty saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois in the Champions League and you can watch it here.

The penalty was awarded after Kylian Mbappe was fouled by Real defender Danny Carvajal but the Belgian keeper dived to his left to save the resultant spot-kick.

PSG Team

Real Madrid Team

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 01:30 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEST

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the match will be televised on BT Sport 3 and viewers will also be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

For US viewers, the game will be available on Paramount+ and can be streamed on FuboTV.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). The match can also be streamed via the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can tune in on Stan Sport.

