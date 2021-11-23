Watch: Liverpool Target And Canadian International Jonathan David Goal For Lille Against Red Bull Salzburg In Champions League

In Champions League Group G on Tuesday evening, Canadian international and Liverpool transfer target Jonathan David gave Lille a 1-0 lead against Red Bull Salzburg.

The group which also contains Sevilla and Wolfsburg is extremely tight with all four teams still in contention.

David was on hand to give the French side the lead in the 31st minute in the game taking place in the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

The 21 year old has been in terrific form in Ligue 1 this season scoring ten goals in 14 games justifying the reported transfer fee of £25million that Lille paid to Belgian club Gent for his services.

Liverpool were linked to the player back in August by TSN Sports journalist Matthew Scianitti who claimed David was 'very high on the team's list of potential strikers'.

A report from 10sport also claimed earlier this week that Lille will need to listen to serious offers for the player as they continue to be hampered by financial problems at the club.

It also mentions that PSG are very interested in David and he is highly thought of by the Paris club who maybe looking for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he leave in the summer.

