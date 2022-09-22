Watch: Liverpool Target Cody Gakpo Gives Netherlands Lead Over Poland - UEFA Nations League

Netherlands take on Poland away in their fifth UEFA Nations League group match sitting on top of the group.

The Dutch side have been exceptional over the last couple of years and have started in the same vein of form in tonight's match.

A controlled first half so far for Virgil Van Dijk and his teammates and have deservedly opened the scoring through their star youngster.

Liverpool and Manchester United target Cody Gakpo tapped in a cross by Denzel Dumfries, after an incredible 21-pass sequence beforehand.

PSV's young talent will have scouts across Europe keeping a close eye on the game and adding a goal is something that doesn't hurt his ego.

Poland take on the Netherlands in UEFA Nations League A, Group 4 on Thursday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk will be in action for the Dutch as they look to continue their impressive start to their Nations League campaign.

Where To Watch/Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BoxNation.

For viewers in the Netherlands, the match can be watched on NPO Zapp.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY LIV, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

