Watch: Liverpool Target Federico Valverde’s Goal As Real Madrid Extend Lead In Madrid Derby

The Madrid derby is usually a game that provides nothing but action and drama and so far tonight's fixture hasn't disappointed.

Real Madrid have shown a clinical edge in the first half, despite the home side looking the better side.

Rodrygo gave the visitors the lead after finishing a delicate chip through by Aurelien Tchouameni, another player who Liverpool attempted to get this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's men went 2-0 up before the break, with Federico Valverde being the player to give them the cushion.

A beautiful one-two saw Vinicius Jr. break on the left-hand side of the pitch and was unlucky not to score when hitting the post.

However, the rebound was put in by the player that was reported to had been at the receiving end of an offer by Liverpool towards the end of the transfer window.

Diego Simeone has it all to do in the half-time team talk, but expect a different beast to come out in the second half.

A win for Real Madrid tonight will see them go two points clear from Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but this is a Madrid derby and it is impossible to say it is over yet.

Will Atletico Madrid make a comeback in the second half? You can find out where to watch the rest of the match HERE.

