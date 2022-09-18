Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Target Federico Valverde’s Goal As Real Madrid Extend Lead In Madrid Derby

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Watch: Liverpool Target Federico Valverde’s Goal As Real Madrid Extend Lead In Madrid Derby

Watch Real Madrid go 2-0 against Atletico in the Madrid derby and it is through Liverpool target, Federico Valverde.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Madrid derby is usually a game that provides nothing but action and drama and so far tonight's fixture hasn't disappointed. 

Real Madrid have shown a clinical edge in the first half, despite the home side looking the better side. 

Rodrygo gave the visitors the lead after finishing a delicate chip through by Aurelien Tchouameni, another player who Liverpool attempted to get this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's men went 2-0 up before the break, with Federico Valverde being the player to give them the cushion.

A beautiful one-two saw Vinicius Jr. break on the left-hand side of the pitch and was unlucky not to score when hitting the post. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the rebound was put in by the player that was reported to had been at the receiving end of an offer by Liverpool towards the end of the transfer window. 

Diego Simeone has it all to do in the half-time team talk, but expect a different beast to come out in the second half.

A win for Real Madrid tonight will see them go two points clear from Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but this is a Madrid derby and it is impossible to say it is over yet.

Will Atletico Madrid make a comeback in the second half? You can find out where to watch the rest of the match HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Real MadridAtletico Madrid

Schedule

Arsenal
News

Premier League MW8 Round-Up | Arsenal Stay Top & Leicester's Woes Continue

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Arthur Melo
Match Coverage

Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory

By Neil Andrew
Marcos Llorente
Match Coverage

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid | Where To Watch / Live Stream | La Liga

By Neil Andrew
Katie Stengel
Match Coverage

'Stengoal' - Fans React To Brilliant Win For Liverpool FC Women Against Chelsea

By Neil Andrew
Premier League Trophy
Non LFC

Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 18th

By Damon Carr
Virgil van Dijk Kevin De Bruyne
News

International Break - Fixtures Featuring Liverpool Players

By Neil Andrew
Tottenham Hotspur Antonio Conte
Quotes

'We Have To Do Our Best' | Antonio Conte Speaks About Title Chances

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'He Doesn't Look Happy To Me' - Former Liverpool Player On Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew