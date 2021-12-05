Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!

Liverpool target Harvey Barnes has given Leicester City the lead in the Midlands derby against Aston Villa with a really clever finish and you can watch the goal here.

Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

Steven Gerrard did not look amused with the nature of the goal conceded by his Villa team but in reality it was a moment of quality from Barnes.

The 23 year old took the ball after good work from Leicester stiker Patson Daka and cleverly fed the ball through a Villa defender's legs and into the bottom corner of Emiliano Martinez's net.

Watch the well taken goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures

Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea

Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton 1-1 Hove Albion

Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley

Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool

Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City

Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 2-2 Brentford

Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City

Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace

Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City

Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal

