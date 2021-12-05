Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!

Author:

Liverpool target Harvey Barnes has given Leicester City the lead in the Midlands derby against Aston Villa with a really clever finish and you can watch the goal here.

Harvey Barnes

Steven Gerrard did not look amused with the nature of the goal conceded by his Villa team but in reality it was a moment of quality from Barnes.

The 23 year old took the ball after good work from Leicester stiker Patson Daka and cleverly fed the ball through a Villa defender's legs and into the bottom corner of Emiliano Martinez's net.

Watch the well taken goal here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Option #3:

