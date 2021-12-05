Watch: Liverpool Target Harvey Barnes Goal Gives Leicester 1-0 Lead At Aston Villa - What A Finish!
Liverpool target Harvey Barnes has given Leicester City the lead in the Midlands derby against Aston Villa with a really clever finish and you can watch the goal here.
Steven Gerrard did not look amused with the nature of the goal conceded by his Villa team but in reality it was a moment of quality from Barnes.
The 23 year old took the ball after good work from Leicester stiker Patson Daka and cleverly fed the ball through a Villa defender's legs and into the bottom corner of Emiliano Martinez's net.
Watch the well taken goal here:
Option #1:
Option #2:
Option #3:
Matchweek 15 Results/Fixtures
Saturday 12.30pm West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea
Saturday 3.00pm Southampton v Brighton 1-1 Hove Albion
Saturday 3.00pm Newcastle United 1-0 Burnley
Saturday 3.00pm Wolverhampton 0-1 Liverpool
Saturday 5.30pm Watford 1-3 Manchester City
Sunday 2.00pm Leeds United 2-2 Brentford
Sunday 2.00pm Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City
Sunday 2.00pm Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Sunday 4.30pm Aston Villa v Leicester City
Monday 8.00pm Everton v Arsenal
