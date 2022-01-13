Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen's Scores Two As West Ham Hit Top Four

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen continued his excellent form as West Ham ran out 2-0 winners against Norwich at The London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The forward has been linked with the Reds since the summer with many in the game claiming he would be a perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

The 25 year old's form this season however will have meant his price tag has continued to increase as he's now scored eight goals and assisted ten times.

Bowen was a constant threat to the Norwich defence all evening and gave the Hammers the lead with a good header from a Vladimir Coufal cross in the 42nd minute.

The Englishman sealed victory for his team and the three points in the 83rd minute after he slotted home Arthur Masuaku's cross.

The goal was originally ruled out for offside until VAR got involved to award it and make it 2-0.

West Ham now move above Arsenal and into fourth place in the table.

Watch Bowen's goals here:

