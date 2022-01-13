Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen's Scores Two As West Ham Hit Top Four

Liverpool target Jarrod Bowen continued his excellent form as West Ham ran out 2-0 winners against Norwich at The London Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The forward has been linked with the Reds since the summer with many in the game claiming he would be a perfect signing for Jurgen Klopp and his team.

Jarrod Bowen

The 25 year old's form this season however will have meant his price tag has continued to increase as he's now scored eight goals and assisted ten times.

Bowen was a constant threat to the Norwich defence all evening and gave the Hammers the lead with a good header from a Vladimir Coufal cross in the 42nd minute.

The Englishman sealed victory for his team and the three points in the 83rd minute after he slotted home Arthur Masuaku's cross.

Read More

The goal was originally ruled out for offside until VAR got involved to award it and make it 2-0.

West Ham now move above Arsenal and into fourth place in the table.

Watch Bowen's goals here:

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jarrod Bowen
Non LFC

Watch: Liverpool Target Jarrod Bowen's Scores Two As West Ham Hit Top Four

just now
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Liverpool Contract, Announcement Expected Soon

20 minutes ago
Alisson Becker
News

Alisson Set To Start Carabao Cup Semi-Final For Liverpool Against Arsenal

1 hour ago
Tottenham v Chelsea
News

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea | Carabao Cup Semi-Final Match Highlights

10 hours ago
Kepa Arrizabalaga
News

Liverpool Or Arsenal To Face Chelsea In Carabao Cup Final After Victory At Tottenham

11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Good Conversations' - Jurgen Klopp Gives Mohamed Salah New Contract Talk Boost

11 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt Xabi Alonso
Quotes

‘He Was a Great Player’ - Dirk Kuyt on His Former Liverpool Teammate Xabi Alonso

11 hours ago
Dirk Kuyt
Quotes

‘Suarez Has Got Enough Goals’ - Liverpool Legend Dirk Kuyt Talks About Manchester United Hat-Trick

12 hours ago