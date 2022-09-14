Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Goal Against Manchester City | UEFA Champions League

Manchester City are facing an uphill battle in tonight’s Champions League match after going 1-0 down to Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad.

The home side have dominated the ball all night, but have failed to have a shot on target throughout the whole match and they have been punished for it.

How we, Man City have responded well since going behind, with plenty of time to turn the game around yet.

Pep Guardiola is hoping to guide the Citizens to their first European trophy, with the final two years ago the closest they have got to winning it.

Whilst Jurgen Klopp has already guided his side to one Champions League, Manchester City in the clubs history are yet to add it to their cabinet.

Liverpool’s number one transfer target Jude Bellingham heads Borussia Dortmund into the lead after a brilliant half volley cross by Marco Reus.

A shock on the cards as Manchester City struggle in the Champions league once again.

Liverpool have been reported to have a verbal agreement with the youngster as they finally look to bolster their midfield options after years of not doing so.

Will we see Jude doing the same next year but in the famous red and will it be against Manchester City again? Let’s hope so.

