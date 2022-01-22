Skip to main content
Watch: Liverpool Transfer Target Fabio Carvalho Goal & Highlight Compilation For Fulham

Rumours have intensified over recent days of Liverpool's interest in Fulham's brilliant youngster Fabio Carvalho and we can bring you a compilation of some of his goals.

The 19 year old was on target again on Saturday in Fulham's 3-2 win at Stoke City meaning he has scored eight goals in just seventeen appearances in the Championship this season.

Fabio Carvalho

The attacking midfielder who has represented England at under 18 level is out of contract at the end of the season so it's decision time for player and club.

Fulham are keen to extend his contract but need to decide if that is not looking likely whether to cash in for a small fee now or lose him in the summer and the payment be down to compensation similar to what happened with Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool have been linked with the player over recent months and it was reported have been given the green light by their chief scout Barry Hunter.

As Reds fans look at what the player can offer, we bring you a compilation of some of his best moments.

