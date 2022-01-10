Watch: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Goal Wins AFCON Opener For Senegal Against Zimbabwe

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane got Senegal off to a winning start at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 97th minute winner against Zimbabwe in Cameroon.

The Group B match looked like the game was heading for a 0-0 draw until late drama unfolded at the Kouekong Stadium when an injury time penalty was awarded to Senegal for a handball.

The penalty decision looked a harsh one. There was no doubt it hit his hand but it was accidental.

The fact the arm was away from the body of defender Kelvin Madzongwe probably was the deciding factor.

After a lengthy VAR review, the referee's decision stood and Senegal were offered the opportunity to win the game.

Liverpool's number ten who had been lively throughout picked up the ball and smashed the resultant spot kick past Petros Mhari in the Zimbabwe goal.

It was a cruel blow to Zimbabwe who will feel as though they deserved a point.

Senegal currently sit top of the group with Naby Keita's Guinea in action against Malawi where they lead 1-0 at half-time.

