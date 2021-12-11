Watch: Manchester City 1-0 Wolves Match Highlights | Premier League
Manchester City went four points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a controversial 1-0 victory against Wolves in Saturday's early match and you can watch the highlights here.
The goal came from a penalty from Raheem Sterling after Joao Moutinho was adjudged to have handled Bernardo Silva's cross by referee Jon Moss.
The official had sent off Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for two yellow cards in 48 seconds at the end of the first half.
Manchester City Team
Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling
Manchester City Subs
Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer
Wolves Team
Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez
Wolves Subs
Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang
Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16
Friday, 10th December 2021
8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford
Saturday, 11th December 2021
12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves
3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton
3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United
3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa
5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United
Sunday, 12th December 2021
2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United
2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United
4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton
