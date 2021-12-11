Watch: Manchester City 1-0 Wolves Match Highlights | Premier League

Manchester City went four points clear at the top of the Premier League thanks to a controversial 1-0 victory against Wolves in Saturday's early match and you can watch the highlights here.

The goal came from a penalty from Raheem Sterling after Joao Moutinho was adjudged to have handled Bernardo Silva's cross by referee Jon Moss.

The official had sent off Wolves striker Raul Jimenez for two yellow cards in 48 seconds at the end of the first half.

Watch the match highlights here:

Manchester City Team

Edersen, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Dias, Laporte, Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Jesus, Grealish, Sterling

Manchester City Subs

Steffen, Ake, Walker, Stones, Foden, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Palmer

Wolves Team

Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Traore, Jimenez

Wolves Subs

Ruddy, Boly, Cundle, Marcal, Hoever, Silva, Trincao, Podence, Hwang

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 16

Friday, 10th December 2021

8:00pm Brentford 2-1 Watford

Saturday, 11th December 2021

12:30pm Manchester City v Wolves

3:00pm Arsenal v Southampton

3:00pm Chelsea v Leeds United

3:00pm Liverpool v Aston Villa

5:30pm Norwich City v Manchester United

Sunday, 12th December 2021

2:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur

2:00pm Burnley v West Ham United

2:00pm Leicester City v Newcastle United

4:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

