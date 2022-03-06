Watch: Manchester City 4-1 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League

Manchester City responded to Liverpool's win on Saturday by thumping Manchester United 4-1 on Sunday afternoon and we can bring you the match highlights here.

IMAGO / PA Images

Kevin De Bruyne gave City the lead in the 5th minute before Jadon Sancho scored a fine individual goal to square the game 17 minutes later.

The Belgian put City back in front slotting home after a goalmouth scramble when United failed to clear the ball in the 28th minute.

After half-time, Pep Guardiola's team dominated completely and added two more goals through Riyad Mahrez.

Liverpool are now back to being six points behind City with a game in hand ahead of next week's matches.

The Reds will face Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium in Saturday's early match before the Cityzens travel to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Monday.

Both sides now have their Champions League second-leg matches to navigate this week as they aim to make the last eight.

Watch the highlights of City's brilliant victory here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook