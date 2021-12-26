Watch: Manchester City 6-3 Leicester City Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL
A terrific match at the Etihad Stadium saw Manchester City run out 6-3 winners against Leicester City to move six points clear at the top of the Premier League and you can watch the match highlights here.
The game looked all but over as City led 4-0 at the interval but Leicester came back at the hosts to give them a scare scoring three goals in a ten minute spell after the break.
The Foxes hope didn't last long however as Pep Guardiola's team moved up a gear to score another two goals for a deserved victory.
Watch the match highlights here:
Manchester City Team
Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling
Manchester City Subs
Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Nathan Ake, Luke Mbete, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kayky, Cole Palmer,
Leicester Team
Kasper Schmeichel, Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey, Jannik Vestergaard, Luke Thomas, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ademola Lookman
Leicester Subs
Eldin Jakupovic, Ryan Bertrand, Timothy Castagne, Ben Nelson, Wilfred Ndidi, Kasey McAteer, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Jamie Vardy
