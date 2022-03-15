Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League

Manchester United were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday after losing 1-0 to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford and you can watch the match highlights here.

Diego Simeone

In truth, it was a flat performance from the Red Devils who never really looked like scoring against a defiant Atletico Madrid defence and Jan Oblak in goal.

The winning goal came in the 41st minute when Renan Lodi headed home a cross from Antoine Griezmann after good work from Joao Felix on the right.

Diego Simeone's team now enter the draw for the quarter-finals where they could face Group B rivals Liverpool.

Watch the match highlights here:

Option #1:

Option #2:

Manchester United Team

David De Gea

Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes

Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Atletico Madrid Team

Jan Oblak

Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo Isnard Mandava

Hector Herrera

Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul, Renan Lodi

Antione Griezmann, Joao Felix

Manchester United host Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on Tuesday.

United travelled to Spain three weeks ago to face Atletico in the first leg with a goal from Anthony Elanga cancelling out Joao Felix's effort meaning that the tie is all to play for with an aggregate score of 1-1.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Renan Lodi
Non LFC

Watch: Renan Lodi Goal Gives Atletico Madrid The Lead Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Erling Haaland during Sevilla Champions League Match
Transfers

Report: Erling Haaland Opens Door To Liverpool Move, With Jurgen Klopp Being Key For Borrusia Dortmund Superstar

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'It Is A Bit Of A Myth' - Former Player On One Aspect Of Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold's Game

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Fit For Crucial Liverpool Clash With Arsenal, One More Return But Two Absentees

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Diogo Jota Trent Alexander-Arnold Arsenal
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Prediction | Reds To Edge In-Form Gunners, With Roberto Firmino Back On The Goal Trail? | EPL

By Drew Alexander Ross3 hours ago
Arsenal, Liverpool
Match Coverage

Arsenal vs Liverpool | Match Preview | Title-Chasing Reds Travel To Top Four Hopefuls Arsenal | EPL

By Callum Owen4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Mohamed Salah's Transfer Plans

By Matt Thielen4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Mohamed Salah Will Not Leave Liverpool To Join Real Madrid Or Barcelona

By Damon Carr6 hours ago