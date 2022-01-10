Watch: Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa Match Highlights | FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United edged to victory against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Red Devils took the lead through Scott McTominay's header from a Fred cross in the 8th minute.

Villa then controlled the game and a controversial VAR decision chalked off a Danny Ings goal.

United clung on for victory and will now face Middlesbrough in the fourth round at Old Trafford.

Watch the match highlights here:

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Manchester United Staring XI

David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani

Manchester United Subs

Tom Heaton, Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-BIssaka, Amad Diallo, Donny Van De Beek, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata, Anthony Elanga

Aston Villa Starting XI

Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, , Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings

Aston Villa Subs

Jed Steer, Viljami Sinisalo, Kortney Hause, Morgan Sanson, Tim Iroegbunam, Carney Chukwuemeka, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Anwar El Ghazi, Cameron Archer

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be on BBC One.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canada viewers the game can be watched on Sportsnet and live streamed on SN NOW.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Sony Ten 2 and can be streamed on the SonyLIV app.

Australian viewers can view the match on the 10Play streaming service.

